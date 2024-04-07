×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Shraddha Kapoor's Video With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Resurfaces From Rihanna's Concert In Jamnagar

A viral video on Reddit shows Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody vibing to the pop icon Rihanna's song Rude Boy at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor with Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor with Rahul Mody | Image:Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor has rarely made the headlines owing to her love life but whenever it does, it leaves her fans wanting for more. Rumours are that the actress is dating a businessman Rahul Mody and last month, the two were snapped together at Mumbai airport leaving for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Now, a video from the event is going viral on the internet in which the rumoured couple can be seen enjoying Rihanna's musical concert.

Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody enjoy Rihanna's concert

A viral video on Reddit shows Shraddha and Rahul vibing to the pop icon's song Rude Boy. The duo is twinning black ensembles - the Stree actress can be seen in a black bodycon, while Rahul is in a black tuxedo. The video was originally posted by makeup artist Puja Deka.

Shraddha with her boyfriend at Rihanna's concert
byu/divaista inBollyBlindsNGossip

Is Shraddha Kapoor wearing a necklace with Rahul Mody's initials?

Last week, the actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle offering a sneak peek inside her Sunday diaries. However, what grabbed our attention was the R pendant that she was wearing. On noticing this, her fans flooded the comment section, guessing if it was Rahul's initial. A user commented, "Who is R????????" Another wrote, "R for????"

Previously, Shraddha Kapoor was rumoured to be dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. They were in a relationship for over seven years before parting ways.

What's next for Shraddha Kapoor?

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Currently, she is busy shooting for Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana Amar Kaushik. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is slated to release on August 30.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

