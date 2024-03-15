Advertisement

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recently collaborated with French-Cameroonian artiste Tayc and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for their upcoming song Yimmy Yimmy. Shreya remains one of the most versatile voices in the Indian music industry. With a prolific career spanning years, she has contributed her vocals to numerous memorable songs across various genres. The singer recently spoke about how collaborations help in enriching global culture. She mentioned that she always looks forward to such collaborations.

Shreya Ghoshal opens up about collaborations enriching global culture

Talking about the song, Shreya said, "I always look forward to collaborations with artistes from all over the world. We can bring the uniqueness of our respective cultures to the mix and the result is always special.” She further added, “Collaborating with the very talented French artiste TayC for Yimmy Yimmy makes it a special track for me. I am excited to see how my listeners react to this."

File photo of Shreya Ghoshal | Image: Instagram

Jacqueline spoke about the song and said, “Yimmy Yimmy is catchy, upbeat and will propel you to get up and dance."

What did Shreya say about other female singers sounding like her

Earlier, in an interview, Ghoshal addressed the common occurrence of female singers being compared to her, stating her openness to artists drawing inspiration from her while encouraging them to find their unique voices. She expressed, “At times, if I hear a song and if I have access to the artist, I pick up my phone and make it a point to appreciate him/ her. Sunidhi Chauhan and I have done that quite a few times. I am fine with people taking inspiration from me as long as eventually they find their voice.”

With inputs from ANI