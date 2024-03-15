×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Shreya Ghoshal Weighs In On How Collaborations Help In Enriching Culture: Result Is Always Special

Shreya Ghoshal recently spoke about how collaborations help in enriching global culture. She mentioned that she always looks forward to such collaborations.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal | Image:shreyaghoshal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recently collaborated with French-Cameroonian artiste Tayc and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for their upcoming song Yimmy Yimmy. Shreya remains one of the most versatile voices in the Indian music industry. With a prolific career spanning years, she has contributed her vocals to numerous memorable songs across various genres. The singer recently spoke about how collaborations help in enriching global culture. She mentioned that she always looks forward to such collaborations.

Shreya Ghoshal opens up about collaborations enriching global culture 

Talking about the song, Shreya said, "I always look forward to collaborations with artistes from all over the world. We can bring the uniqueness of our respective cultures to the mix and the result is always special.” She further added, “Collaborating with the very talented French artiste TayC for Yimmy Yimmy makes it a special track for me. I am excited to see how my listeners react to this."

File photo of Shreya Ghoshal | Image: Instagram

Jacqueline spoke about the song and said, “Yimmy Yimmy is catchy, upbeat and will propel you to get up and dance." 

Advertisement

What did Shreya say about other female singers sounding like her

Earlier, in an interview, Ghoshal addressed the common occurrence of female singers being compared to her, stating her openness to artists drawing inspiration from her while encouraging them to find their unique voices. She expressed, “At times, if I hear a song and if I have access to the artist, I pick up my phone and make it a point to appreciate him/ her. Sunidhi Chauhan and I have done that quite a few times. I am fine with people taking inspiration from me as long as eventually they find their voice.”

Advertisement

With inputs from ANI 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

a minute ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a minute ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

3 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

3 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

4 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

4 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

5 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

5 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

7 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

7 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

8 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

9 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

11 minutes ago
IPL

IPL 2024 Umpires List

11 minutes ago
Team India players in gym

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo