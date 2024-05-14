Advertisement

Shreyas Talpade who is on the road to recovery suffered a heart attack last year in December. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai where he underwent an angioplasty. Now, opening up about the same, the actor talked about prioritising health and admits taking his family for granted before the health scare.

We take our health for granted: Shreyas Talpade

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shreyas was asked if actors tend to neglect their health for fulfilling work commitments or good looks. To this, the actor said that not because of look, but due to work commitments actors take their health for granted. He added that health has become a matter of concern post-COVID-19 pandemic. "I never imagined such an instance would happen because I thought I was taking care of myself and my health. But I think it is also a very post covid phenomenon," he continued.

He added that post-COVID a lot has changed within our body and he just wishes for everyone to take good care of health and do regular check-ups.

(A file photo of Shreyas Talpade | Image: Instagram)

What changed after a heart attack?

Before a heart attack, Shreyas used to take his family for granted due to work. However, now he keeps his family and health on priority. "One thing that changed, I was taking my family for granted due to work. Now family and my health come first and then my work," he concluded.

(A file photo of Shreyas Talpade | Image: Instagram)

Shreyas Talpade on resuming work after suffering a heart attack

In an interview with PTI, the actor said that he is taking it slow for the time being as there are certain limitations because his recovery is still in progress. "My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait," he added. However, till that time, there are some movies that he is working on which do not have high-intensity drama sequences.

Shreyas is gearing up for release of Kartam Bhugtam, co-starring Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany in the lead roles.