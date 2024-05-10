Advertisement

Shreyas Talpade is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kartam Bhugtam. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his project and touched upon the topic of star power. He stated even Bollywood's big stars are unable to give back-to-back hits.

Log ab trailer mein pehchan lete hai ki...: Shreyas Talpade

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shreyas said back in the day, the audience used to "blindly" follow their favourite actors and turn up in huge numbers to watch their movies. However, nowadays, the scenario has changed. Now audience is tired and just by watching the trailer they can analyse the worth of watching the movie in the theatre or not.

"No matter how much we promote, when the trailer comes, people will decide if they want to watch it on a Friday, wait for word of mouth, or maybe watch the film on Sunday at cinema halls. They might not watch it at all. They will decide after the trailer," he added.

Advertisement

The actor recalled his childhood days and said even he used to depend on word of mouth for the movie. There was a time when even Rajesh Khanna had to face a series of flops in her career. So, the Golmaal actor believes that it's their duty to make sure they make films keeping in mind what the audience wants.

The actor witnessed several ups and downs in his career spanning over a decade now. He started his acting journey with Aankhen and went on to give memorable performances in movies such as Iqbal, Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal franchise. His last few movies Bhaiaji Superhit, Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Luv You Shankar didn't leave a mark on the box office.

Advertisement

What is Shreyas Talpade's next movies?

The actor will be seen in the psychological thriller Kartam Bhugtam on May 17. He also has Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 14. In the movie, he will essay the titular role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Advertisement