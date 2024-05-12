Shreyas Talpade Reveals Kaun Pravin Tambe Producer 'Regretted' Film Not Getting Theatrical Release

Advertisement

Shreyas Talpade had earlier made it to the headlines after he underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack. Recently, during an interview with PTI, he said that he will wait to take up films with action and high-intensity drama sequences till he recovers fully. Apart from that, he talked about his film Kaun Pravin Tambe? and how it should have released in theatres instead of OTT.

Shreyas Talpade on his film Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Talking about his film Pravin Tambe's release, Shreyas Talpade said that films should be released in theatres and then whatever happens, one should just leave it up to the audience. He said that they are the best judges. Once they are spending money and coming into theatres, they want their value for money.

"Every film has its destiny. After you have done your job, it's time for the audience to watch it and give their verdict... As an actor, if you think you have given them something new, interesting, original, they will lap it up. If not, you move on to the next film, next story." Talpade also said he wanted his film Kaun Pravin Tambe?, a 2022 biopic on the Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe, to also release in theatres. Backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production, the film got a direct-to-digital release on Disney Hotstar.

"I remember when the edit was locked, Neeraj Pandey (producer) gave me a call and said he loved both me and the film. He said the only regret he'll have is that we won't be able to release it in theatres because it's already commissioned for an OTT platform. We felt bad because it deserved a theatrical release. Nevertheless, it reached out to many people and that is what we eventually want," he said.

What happened to Shreyas Talpade earlier?

The Iqbal star was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he collapsed at his residence on December 14, 2023. He was discharged after a week. Talpade said he is taking things slow for the time being and awaiting the release of his latest film Kartam Bhugtam.

