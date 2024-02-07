Advertisement

After his debut with Gully Boy (2019), Siddhant Chaturvedi's professional career has been progressing at a steady pace. Even though his theatrical releases - Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Phone Bhoot - did not taste commercial success, Gehraiyaan and his latest Kho Gaye Hum Kahan that put emphasis on narratives that cater to the younger audience have earned him acclaim.

While Siddhant steers his acting career, his rumoured relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda remains much discussed in the public and often makes it to the headlines. While both Siddhant and Navya have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, their frequent spottings, most recently at the screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, continue to fuel romance rumours. So is marriage on the cards for the actor?

Siddhant snapped with Navya Nanda | Image: Varinder Chawla

Want to get financially stable: Siddhant

When questioned about his wedding plans, Siddhant revealed to Republic's Mugdha Kapoor that he wants to reach a stage where he feels financially stable and then only he will decide upon when and who he wants to marry. The actor said that he is focussed on his career at the moment. "My career has just started taking shape after Gully Boy’s success. For marriage, I feel I need to get more financially stable. Right now, I am focussing on what all I can do for my family and marriage might come on cards after a couple of years."

File photo of Siddhant Chaturvedi | Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant says his family acknowledges where he stands in his life

Siddhant shared that like all parents, his too want to see him get married but acknowledge where he stands in his career right now. "My parents already want to play with their grandkids and that certainly comes with the part that they got married early. But jokes apart, they also acknowledge my stand in life right now and say ‘take your own time’," he said.