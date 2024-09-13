Published 04:00 IST, September 13th 2024
Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Dad Stopped Him From Doing Star-Studded Brahmastra: Tujhe Kaun Dekhega
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared that he was offered a superhero role in a film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan but he turned it down.
Siddhant Chaturvedi | Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram
