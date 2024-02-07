Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

It's controversial/ Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence On Being Replaced As War 2 Director: YRF's Doors Are...

War 2 stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan and is set to go on the floors soon. Ayan Mukerji has been brought in to helm the next chapter in YRF's spyverse.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand | Image:Instagram
Siddharth Anand's latest directorial Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is running in cinema halls now. At the global box office, the aerial action film is inching towards the ₹300 crore mark. Meanwhile, Siddharth's next is reportedly with Saif Ali Khan. While Anand has been working with Yash Raj Films since the start of his career and also directed War (2019) for them, he will not be helming the sequel to the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer.

Anand has now broken his silence on returning to direct the War sequel and his thoughts on Ayan Mukerji replacing him.

YRF's doors are open for me...: Siddharth Anand

Speaking about not returning to direct War 2, Anand quashed rumours of beef with Yash Raj Films. "YRF's doors are always open to me, and I'm always open to YRF. So tomorrow if somebody else makes Pathaan 2, there's no bad blood or anything." Talking about Ayan helming War 2, Anand added, "These are my creations. I'm just proud as a father to know that somebody else is taking it forward. It's like a baby, your son flourishing in somebody else's company."

Updates on War 2

War 2 stars Jr NTR opposite Hrithik Roshan. The Telugu star will play the antagonist while Hrithik will reprise his role as Kabir. There are reports of Kiara Advani playing the female lead in the film. If reports of the Satyaprem Ki Katha star joining War 2 are true, she will be third female star after Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to bag a role in YRF's evolving spy universe.  

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently teased that the film will go on the floors soon.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

