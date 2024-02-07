English
Siddharth Anand opens up on Hrithik Roshan's similar entry scene in Fighter, Bang Bang and War

Siddharth Anand broke his silence on the comparisons arising between Hrithik Roshan's entry scenes in War, Bang Bang and now Fighter.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddharth Anand is basking in the success of his recent outing Fighter. The film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The aerial-action film has minted cross to ₹100 crore at the domestic box office. Days after the release of the film, the filmmaker opened up about the protagonist Hrithik Roshan’s entry scene in the movie. 

Siddharth Anand says Hrithik Roshan’s similar entry in films is coincidental

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand broke his silence on people comparing Hrithik’s entry scene in Fighter with his previous films. The director who has collaborated with the actor previously in Bang Bang and War, claimed that the similarity is purley ‘coincidental’. Hre said, “I think it's a coincidence. Mujhe realizes tab hua jab main Fighter shoot kar raha tha ki again he's walking. But, just yaar glory dekho usme yaar, look at the reaction in the theaters when he just gets off, and he stands on the top of the Sukhoi (helicopter), it's just people erupt (I realized it when I was shooting for Fighter that again he's walking. But, look at the glory in it; look at the reaction in the theaters when he just gets off, and he stands on the top of the Sukhoi; it's just people erupting.)” 

The director further elaborated that whenever he is directing Hrithik Roshan, it appears best if the actor comes walking for the best impact. He added, “It just turns out to be coincidental, and every time, it becomes a spectacle. So again, a lot of things come together, allowing a spectacle with a man just walking. So whether it's coming out of a chopper, coming out of a Sukhoi, walking with a diamond, it's just kuch some hai destiny I think ki walk karwayenge (It's just something in destiny I think that makes him walk.)" 

Siddharth Anand on why he switched from Rom-coms to action films 

Before receiving critical acclaim for films like Bang Bang and War, Siddharth Anand was reputed for helming films like Anjaana Anjaani and Hum Tum. In the same conversation, the filmmaker shared why he left the genre behind. He said, “Mujhse abhi normal picture banayi nahi jayegi (Now, I can't make a normal movie). I’m bored of repeating myself. I think that happened to me when I made Anjaana Anjaani. Anjaana Anjaani jab maine banayi na, mere ko laga mai abhi yeh genre se thoda oob gaya hun, rom com se (When I made Anjaana Anjaani, I felt like I had become a bit tired with this genre, the rom com genre).”

