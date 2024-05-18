Advertisement

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon have joined the bandwagon of new pairings in films. In the recent past, several movies have featured lead stars who featured together for the first time. Media reports suggest that the actors will team up for a romantic movie soon.

Sidharth Malhotra has had a lukewarm start to the year with his action flick Yodha receiving a moderate response at the box office. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, started the first quarter of the year on a strong note. Her romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was declared a hit and so was her next release Crew. The actress is now preparing for her production debut film Do Patti.

A file photo of Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra | Image: Instagram

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actors are coming together for a new romantic film. The film will reportedly be produced by Maddock Films and will be based on a love story. However, an official announcement of the same is awaited.

Lately, Hindi movies have been featuring the lead actors who have never been seen together on screen before. This year Figher, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Shaitaan all featured stars who were not seen together in any other movie previosuly. In addition to this many upcoming movies will also see fresh pairings.

In Bhool Bhuliayaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will be seen with Triptii Dimri for the first time. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will team up for the first time in the period drama Chhaava. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde will also be sharing the screen for the first time in Deva. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will be combining forces in their maiden film together - Metro..In Dino. Now, reportedly Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon too have joined the bandwagon.