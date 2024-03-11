Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:52 IST
Sidharth Malhotra Set To Work With Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph? Here's What We Know
Sidharth Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of his film Yodha alongside Raashii Khanna will reportedly make his next film with director Jeethu Joseph.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra | Image:Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of his film Yodha alongside Raashii Khanna will reportedly make his next film with director Jeethu Joseph.
Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:52 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.