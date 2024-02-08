Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his maiden web series Indian Police Force. The series will release on January 25. Ahead of the release, the actor, who is playing a Delhi Police officer in the show, opened up about playing real-life hero in his feature films and projects.

Sidharth Malhotra shares why he likes playing real-life officers

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his upcoming series. The actor will be seen in the role of a police officer in Indian Police Officer, directed by Rohit Shetty. The actor has previously essayed such characters in Mission Manju, and Shershaah and will do so again in Yodha.

When asked what draws him to the real hero-like characters he said, “I find it really interesting. When you play characters that you have seen or heard of in real life, and when they are doing something very heroic and something very thrilling, it makes for nice Hindi film entertainment. I find that watch very interesting. I like parts of geo-politics, I like real life missions when I see documentaries. Not that any of the films is a version of that. Maybe Shershaah was one. But it's a great mix.”

Sidharth Malhotra says nobody presents Hindi film heroes like Rohit Shetty

On January 5, The entire team of the Indian Police Force attended the trailer launch of the series. They spoke to the media about the cop drama and shared their experience of working in it. While praising Rohit Shetty, Sidharth said, "I get to work with Rohit Shetty who comes with his larger-than-life sensibilities. Nobody presents Hindi film heroes the way Rohit does. I appreciate the way he functions."

Recalling how they both met and thought of the series, he shared, “About two years ago, when I met Rohit, he said 'I am making something for cop universe'. I said, 'Great!' But, he said it is on OTT and I was like 'Oh!' But then he showed his vision and when I heard the story and everything came through, it speaks for itself. The trailer speaks for itself. It is nothing short of Hindi cinema entertainment that he brings to you but on this platform.”