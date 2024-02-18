Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Sidharth Malhotra Unveils New Yodha Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

Although Yodha's teaser will be released tomorrow, the film's makers released a brand-new poster on Sunday, which featured Sidharth in a fierce avatar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yodha
Yodha | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following the success of Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra is now poised to enthrall audiences with his upcoming film, Yodha. This is one of the eagerly awaited movies where the actor will perform difficult action scenes. Fans have been curious to see what the creators have in store ever since the first look poster was released. Although Yodha's teaser will be released tomorrow, the film's makers released a brand-new poster in which Sid was seen in a fierce avatar. 

Sidharth Malhotra carries a gun in new Yodha poster

Sidharth shared the new Yodha poster on his Instagram handle on Sunday, February 18. The actor is seen preparing for battle in the poster, pointing a gun at his opponent. The movie's tagline, "Brace For Impact," grabs viewers' attention as well.

 

The official teaser of Yodha is set to be unveiled on February 19, building anticipation for its release on March 15, 2024. Originally slated to release on November 11, 2022, Yodha was later postponed to July 2023, then to September 15, December 15, and December 8 until this date. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

What did Sidharth say about his upcoming Yodha?

Sidharth Malhotra, speaking about his role in 'Yodha', expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray a character that pushes his artistic boundaries. He said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

