When Raghav released the original version of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” in 2004, the singer says the song was perfect for the time and he was a bit “scared” about recreating it for the newly released Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer. But his fear dissipated when the track, which was part of his debut album “Storyteller”, turned out well.

Raghav on collabing with Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur

Raghav and composer Tanishk Bagchi collaborated on the new version of “Teri Baaton Mein…” with singer Asees Kaur. “It was a little scary because in my mind the original was perfect for the time. The rhythm was hard, the vocals were beautiful and it just felt like a song that really defines me."

“It was kind of like giving your baby away into someone else’s hands to see if it’s treated with respect. But the new version came out pretty great, it feels good,” the singer, whose full name is Raghav Mathur, told PTI in an interview.

The new version of “Teri Baaton Mein…” had “50 million views in three weeks” and the singer admits that it is a unique experience that comes from “being involved with the film industry”. Raghav added, “There is a lot of effort that goes into that (views). I don’t have access to those kinds of efforts and can’t afford Shahid Kapoor in my video otherwise I would.”

More about Raghav

Born to Indian parents in Canada’s Toronto, Raghav burst onto the independent music scene with songs such as “Angel Eyes”, its Hindi version “Teri Baaton Mein…”, “Can’t Get Enough”, and “Let’s Work It Out”.

Raghav has now released a new song titled “Choro”, which is a tribute to one of his favourite movies “Misery” (1990), based on the novel by horror master Stephen King.

(with inputs from PTI)