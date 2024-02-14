English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor Comes Face To Face With Ranveer Singh In Ajay Devgn Starrer

Arjun Kapoor has come onboard to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. The actor's first look from Rohit Shetty's directorial is out.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Singham again
Singham again | Image:Instagram - Ranveer Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor has come onboard to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. Ajay recently took to his social media handle to unveil Arjun Kapoor's first look from Singham Again. In the first look posters, Arjun Kapoor can be seen wielding weapons and coming face-to-face with Ranveer Singh aka Simmba.

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn introduce Arjun Kapoor as villain in Singham Again

Ajay Devgn took to his social media handles to share the first look of Arjun Kapoor from Singham Again. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing villain in the cop universe. In the intense first look posters, Arjun Kapoor can be seen coming face to face against Ranveer Singh, Simmba. Meanwhile, in another poster, Arjun Kapoor can be seen brandishing his weapon with blood dripping from it against red backdrop.

 

Sharing the first look posters of Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Iss toofan ke liye tayaar ho jao. Welcome @arjunkapoor.” Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wrote, “MY BABA BADDEST !!! 💀🗡️🩸.” 

 

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor himself shared his first look posters and wrote, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem 🚨💥😈.”

Who else will feature in Singham Again?

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Singham Again will feature several celebrities from showbiz. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was introduced as a new addition in the cop universe. Then, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others joined the team. Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and is part of his cop universe. Akshay Kumar will also feature in the film directed by Rohit Shetty. 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement