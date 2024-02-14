Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor Comes Face To Face With Ranveer Singh In Ajay Devgn Starrer

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor has come onboard to play villain in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. Ajay recently took to his social media handle to unveil Arjun Kapoor's first look from Singham Again. In the first look posters, Arjun Kapoor can be seen wielding weapons and coming face-to-face with Ranveer Singh aka Simmba.

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn introduce Arjun Kapoor as villain in Singham Again

Ajay Devgn took to his social media handles to share the first look of Arjun Kapoor from Singham Again. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing villain in the cop universe. In the intense first look posters, Arjun Kapoor can be seen coming face to face against Ranveer Singh, Simmba. Meanwhile, in another poster, Arjun Kapoor can be seen brandishing his weapon with blood dripping from it against red backdrop.

Sharing the first look posters of Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Iss toofan ke liye tayaar ho jao. Welcome @arjunkapoor.” Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wrote, “MY BABA BADDEST !!! 💀🗡️🩸.”

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor himself shared his first look posters and wrote, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem 🚨💥😈.”

Who else will feature in Singham Again?

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Singham Again will feature several celebrities from showbiz. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was introduced as a new addition in the cop universe. Then, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others joined the team. Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and is part of his cop universe. Akshay Kumar will also feature in the film directed by Rohit Shetty.