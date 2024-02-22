Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor 'Ecstatic' To Play Villain In Rohit Shetty's 'Massively Mounted' Film

Advertisement

Despite coming from a film family, Arjun Kapoor has faced challenges carving his niche in the industry since his debut in Ishaqzaade twelve years ago. With a career marked by ups and downs, he now takes on the role of the main antagonist in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated film, Singham Again.

What did Arjun Kapoor say about his character in Singham Again?

Revealed last week, Kapoor's first look from the movie shows him holding a bloodied machete in a menacing aura with his curly hair and dense beard. Clad in black attire, he wears a witty smile while setting the tone right.

Speaking about his new role, Kapoor expressed gratitude to directors and producers who recognized his potential. “I’m thankful to all the directors and producers who have given me a chance to shine. I’m ecstatic that a [successful] filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw that I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again," he mentioned in a conversation with Mid-Day.

Talking about his commitment to the role, Arjun added, "I have given it my all."

Reflecting on his journey, Kapoor revealed his initial passion for movies, despite never planning to become an actor initially. “So, when I wanted to explore acting, I was not fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave a shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera,” he explained.

Arjun Kapoor says he’s a secure actor

Addressing his diverse roles, Kapoor asserted his versatility as an actor. "I have never been an insecure actor," he stated. “I have played the lead, I was the first from my [generation] to do a two-hero film in 'Gunday,' the first to do an ensemble in 'Mubarakan,' to play a hero who was a house-husband to Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Ki & Ka,' and now, I am playing an out-and-out anti-hero.”