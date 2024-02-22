English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor 'Ecstatic' To Play Villain In Rohit Shetty's 'Massively Mounted' Film

Arjun Kapoor in his latest interview talked about playing villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and expressed his gratitude to filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again
Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Despite coming from a film family, Arjun Kapoor has faced challenges carving his niche in the industry since his debut in Ishaqzaade twelve years ago. With a career marked by ups and downs, he now takes on the role of the main antagonist in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated film, Singham Again.

What did Arjun Kapoor say about his character in Singham Again?

Revealed last week, Kapoor's first look from the movie shows him holding a bloodied machete in a menacing aura with his curly hair and dense beard. Clad in black attire, he wears a witty smile while setting the tone right.

Speaking about his new role, Kapoor expressed gratitude to directors and producers who recognized his potential. “I’m thankful to all the directors and producers who have given me a chance to shine. I’m ecstatic that a [successful] filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw that I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again," he mentioned in a conversation with Mid-Day.

Talking about his commitment to the role, Arjun added, "I have given it my all."

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, Kapoor revealed his initial passion for movies, despite never planning to become an actor initially. “So, when I wanted to explore acting, I was not fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave a shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera,” he explained.

Arjun Kapoor says he’s a secure actor

Addressing his diverse roles, Kapoor asserted his versatility as an actor. "I have never been an insecure actor," he stated. “I have played the lead, I was the first from my [generation] to do a two-hero film in 'Gunday,' the first to do an ensemble in 'Mubarakan,' to play a hero who was a house-husband to Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Ki & Ka,' and now, I am playing an out-and-out anti-hero.”

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

42 minutes ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

43 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

43 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

44 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

an hour ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

an hour ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

7 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

8 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

8 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

8 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PKL Points Table: Final League Standings before playoffs

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  2. French Desserts That Are A Must-Try

    Galleries28 minutes ago

  3. Must-Try Dishes Integral To Goan Cuisine

    Galleries29 minutes ago

  4. Travel To These Places In March As Summers Kick In

    Galleries30 minutes ago

  5. What Is Pineapple diet? Know Its Benefits

    Galleries31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo