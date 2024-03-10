Advertisement

Singham Again is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, among others. Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and the shooting of the film is going on in full swing. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, the name of Arjun Kapoor's villain character from Singham Again has surfaced online.

What is Arjun Kapoor's name in Singham Again?

After the massive success of the cop universe by Rohit Shetty, fans are awaiting the release of Singham Again. With such an ensemble cast, the movie is expected to be a success in theatres. Recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that Arjun Kapoor, who will be playing one of the villains along with Jackie Shroff, will be named Danger Lanka in Singham Again.

Bollywood Hungama reported, "His name in Singham Again is Danger Lanka. A lot of thought has gone behind this name, which the audience will know once they see the film. Arjun Kapoor has given his all to the film and that’s evident with his blood-soaked look unveiled by the makers. Rohit Shetty and his team have also designed his part in such a way that Danger Lanka is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience."

All we need to know about Singham Again

Over the next few months, Singham Again will be filmed in India and abroad. Rohit has chosen multiple shooting locations for the film, and he plans to film the majority of his scenes on location under the supervision of real-world professionals. Arjun Kapoor will play the villain in Singham Again. It is said that he will face four firebrand cops from the police universe. Ranveer as Simmba and Akshay as Sooryavanshi will appear alongside Ajay, who will reprise his role as Singham.

Advertisement

Deepika will be introduced as the first Lady Singham, and she will reportedly play Ajay’s sister. Kareena returns to the Singham franchise, reprising her role as Ajay's wife from Singham Returns. She does not work as a police officer, but she plays an important role in the film, advancing the plot alongside Singham and the other officers. Fans are also looking forward to Tiger Shroff's participation in the highly anticipated film project.