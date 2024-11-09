Published 16:47 IST, November 9th 2024
Singham Again Box Office Day 8: Ajay Devgn Led Ensemble Film Commences Week 2 With Slight Dip
Singham Again Box Office Collection: The Ajay Devgn-led actioner has commenced the second week of its theatrical run with a slight dip in domestic collections.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Singham Again hit the big screens on Diwali 2024 | Image: Rohit Shetty/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:47 IST, November 9th 2024