Published 22:11 IST, October 12th 2024
Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Perform Ravan Dahan In Delhi On Dussehra | WATCH
Singham Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor arrived in New Delhi to perform Ravan Dahan at Red Fort on the occasion of Dussehra.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn with Rohit Shetty and Kareena Kapoor at Ravan Dahan | Image: @iamashwinraaj/X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:11 IST, October 12th 2024