Sky Force Actor Veer Pahariya Felt 'Ashamed' Of Parents' Divorce, Blames It For Being 'Under Confident, Nervous' Child

Veer Pahariya, made his debut with Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force, which is raking in good numbers at box office. In a recent interaction, the actor opened up about his parent’s divorce and how it affected him in his childhood.

Veer Pahariya on being affected from parents’ divorce: It was very strange

In a interview, Siddharth Kannan, Veer Pahariya said, “It’s not good for any child when their parents separate. Back then, there wasn’t social media or any way for me to understand what was happening. It was a very strange experience growing up. Newspapers were constantly publishing details about their court proceedings, and everything was on the internet. I felt ashamed to go to school and didn’t have many friends. I stayed away from people and was very nervous and underconfident as a child. I wish it doesn’t happen to anyone.”

File photo of Veer Pahariya | Source: Instagram

Veer further said, “I didn’t see my father much, but we are very close now. My parents always played their roles as parents well, even though they weren’t great as husband and wife. But I never felt their absence as parents”. For the unversed, Veer Pahariya, is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. His parents are business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya and Smriti Sanjay Shinde, the founder of Sobo Films.

Sky Force Box office performance

According to a report in Sacnilk, Sky Force performed well on its first 4 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹69.25 crore. On fifth day, the film collected ₹5.75 crore taking its total collection to ₹75 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (19.50%) followed by Mumbai (19.25%), Pune (12.75%), Lucknow (11.50%) and Ahmedabad (10.75%).

Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar in Sky Force | Source: IMDb