Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan hails from a family of celebrities. Her father was a cricket player, and her mother and brother, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan respectively, boast prolific careers in films. In a new interview, Soha Ali Khan asked why she chose to have a career in a field not related to entertainment initially. She also recalled featuring in movies where she was eventually replaced by other actresses.

Soha Ali Khan recalls quitting her corporate job for money

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Soha Ali Khan shared why she was initially hesitant to join the film industry. She claimed that since her mother and brother were already in films, she wanted to try something different. She shared, “I was a theatrical child growing up. I knew my mother and brother were actors but I wanted to do something different and not feel like I was copying them or taking the easy route. So, I worked in corporate. I am the first in my family to have a degree.”

A file photo of Soha Ali Khan | Image: Instgram

The actress then spoke about her paycheck and the expenses she had to bear while living in Mumbai. She added, “I got Rs 2 lakh a year. It was a post-graduate salary and I was paying Rs 17,000 rent a month in Mumbai at the time. I don’t know what’s your impression of the royal families but there not a lot of cash.” She reasoned that her decision to pursue a career in films was based on financial considerations. Soha added, “So, I compared my salary from my corporate job to my first film and even the most basic math could tell me that a career in films is more profitable. I have been impulsive with my choices but they have been my choices and I had to bear the brunt of my choices and sometimes also enjoy them. My parents invested heavily in my education so that I can make my own choices.”

Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan recalls having no job after leaving corporate jobs for money

In the same conversation, Soha recalled not telling her parents about her resignation from the corporate job. She said, “Joining films was my choice, much against the wishes of my parents. I didn’t tell them for 3 months that I had quit my job and I was working on a film that never actually happened.” Soha claimed that she was replaced by the movies that she had signed, leaving her jobless yet again.

Advertisement

A file photo of Soha Ali Khan | Image: Instgram

She also claimed that she would put in her 100% in whatever profession she decides to work in, but in films, she needs ‘magic’. She added, “I would have worked hard at whatever profession I would have chosen and would have achieved a level of success because I am diligent, hard-working and relatively intelligent. I think other magical elements come into play in films.” Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 201 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.