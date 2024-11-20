Published 00:01 IST, November 21st 2024
Somy Ali Opens Up About Deepika Padukone Facing Mockery Over Depression In India's Got Latent
Actress and activist Somy Ali has recently spoken about the challenges new-mom Deepika Padukone faced during her battle with depression.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Deepika Padukone | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:46 IST, November 20th 2024