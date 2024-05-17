Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha is basking in the success of her recent outing Heeramandi. The actress essayed the role of a courtesan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed series which also features Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chaddha and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Days after the release, in a new interview, Sonakshi has weighed in on the discourse of women-led films.

Sonakshi Sinha says she called Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon to congratulate them on Crew

In an interview with PTI, Sonakshi Sinha expressed happiness about women-led films seeking commercial and critical recognition. She cited the example of Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The heist-comedy movie narrates the story of three cabin crew members who resort to a heist when their jobs are at stake.

The Dabangg actress claimed that she called the lead actresses Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon to congratulate them for making a ‘super-cool’ film. In the same conversation, Sonakshi spoke about consciously choosing roles in films that have women protagonist

Sonakshi Sinha talks about choosing films with a female protagonist

Sonakshi Sinha has played the lead roles in movies like Akira, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, Khandaani Shafakhana, Double XL and now Heeramandi, which predominantly tell women's stories. Talking about the same she said, “I’ve been choosing movies that are led by a female protagonist for a while now and I’m really enjoying them. The success and failure of those movies haven’t really set me back in any way. It’s been about seven-eight years since I’ve been doing that so I haven’t stopped.”

She also lauded the film industry for finally showing stores with women in the centre. She said I’m going to keep trying until it works… The time is right for movies like that. It’s amazing to be a part of an industry that is finally coming around to you, projecting and showcasing women-led films in this manner. I enjoy being the hero of my own films.”