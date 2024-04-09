×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Sonakshi Sinha On Her Constant Struggle To Prove Herself A ‘Good Actor’: It's My Mission…

Sonakshi Sinha's character Fareedan is an arch-rival of Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) in Heeramandi and the actress is happy to have been given a meaty role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha | Image: aslisona/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will make its streaming debut on Netflix on May 1. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show on Tuesday, April 9. The show is headlined by an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. At the trailer launch event, Sinha talked about her long-awaited collaboration with SLB and said she is now specifically looking for directors to work with who imagines her in a strong role. 

Sonakshi Sinha on her choice of roles

Sinha's character Fareedan is an arch-rival of Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) in Heeramandi and the actress is happy to have been given a meaty role to bite into after Prime Video's much-lauded cop drama Dahaad.

 

She also spoke about how she has been constantly trying to prove to the world that she is a good actor with her choice of roles. "It's my mission now that I work with directors who look at me and project me in a way no one has seen me before. I want to do powerful roles and play strong female characters... That has actually been my agenda for the last few years.... I am thankful to makers like Sanjay Sir and Reema Kagti ('Dahaad') who empower me in that way as an actor," she added.

Heeramandi marks Sonakshi Sinha’s second collaboration with SLB

Recalling how Bhansali has been fond of her since they worked as a producer-actor on Rowdy Rathore, Sinha said they have been meaning to collaborate for a long time but nothing worked out before Heeramandi.

 

"I am so happy that it happened with 'Heeramandi' because the role he got me, nothing can top it. I feel truly blessed that a director has seen me like nobody ever saw me before and presented me to the world like nobody has done before," she said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Whatsapp logo