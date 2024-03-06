Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Prime Video’s web series Dahaad, is now all set for the release of his next digital project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress will be a part of SLB OTT debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, also starring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and more. While the actress has been headlining women-centric projects for the past few years, Sonakshi starred in several commercial movies at the start of her career and she doesn’t regret it.

Sonakshi Sinha on commercial and art cinema

Sonakshi, who has appeared in masala entertainers like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, and R Rajkumar, said she had no qualms about doing commercial films at the onset of her career. She added that the experience of working on such movies gave her the “confidence” to headline women-oriented films.

The actress said to PTI, “I’ve been working for 14 years and I’ve done all sorts of roles. I started off with commercial masala films where it was always about the hero, which I’m not complaining about, as it gave me an audience and wide reach. It gave me the confidence to shoulder films on my own.”

“That’s when I started playing strong women characters, which were different from the others, like Akira or Noor or Khandani Shafakhana or Dahaad, I consciously chose roles that I’ve not played before. That pushed and challenged me as an actor,” she added.

Advertisement

What is Heeramandi about?

The first look of the upcoming webseries Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was unveiled on February 1. The first look painted a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast, with beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets. It showcased the signature Bhansali production design coupled with intriguing performances by its lead cast.

Advertisement

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will soon premiere on Netflix.

Advertisement

(with inputs from agencies)