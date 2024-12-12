Published 20:20 IST, December 12th 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours Months After Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal
When asked if she had been invited to multiple lunches or dinners after her marriage, Sonakshi Sinha responded, “Yes, I want to say here that I'm not pregnant."
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June this year after dating for a long time. Rumours of pregnancy began circulating when the couple was seen outside a clinic together, followed by a photo of them as newlyweds that added to the speculation. Recently, in a chat with Curly Tales, Sonakshi cleverly and humorously put these rumours to rest.
Sonakshi Sinha finally reacts to pregnancy rumours
When asked if she had been invited to multiple lunches or dinners after her marriage, Sonakshi Sinha responded, “Yes, and guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu, I’m not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu” (I want to say here that I'm not pregnant. I have just gained weight). She mentioned that someone even congratulated Zaheer Iqbal that day. She added, “Can’t we enjoy our marriage?”
Zaheer jokingly said, “The next day her diet started.”
Sonakshi explained, “It’s only been four months, and we have genuinely been so busy traveling. We’re enjoying ourselves, and the invitations for lunch and dinner haven’t stopped.” Zaheer humorously remarked, “The funny part is it came out of nowhere. There was a photo of us with our dog, and people assumed, ‘Oh, she is pregnant.’ I was like, how is it even related?” Sonakshi concluded, “People are crazy.”
How did Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours start?
In October, Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture with Zaheer Iqbal and was seen holding her dog in her arms. She captioned the post, "Guess the Pookie." The post sparked pregnancy rumours with many congratulating the then newlywed couple in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Congratulations on the pregnancy." Another Instagram user wrote, "Congrats for having a little one soon."
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 23. With family and close friends like Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari in attendance, the ceremony was followed by a grand reception graced by Bollywood stars, including Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Salman Khan and Richa Chadha.
