Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of her drama series Heeramandi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial features Sinha along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chaddha. At a recent media appearance, the actress opened up on learning how to act from scratch despite hailing from a film family.

Sonakshi Sinha says she had no experience of being on a film set

Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her career at the film industry trade show FICCI Frames on Wednesday. Speaking at the 24th edition of FICCI Frames, the actress, most recently seen in Double XL, said: "Throughout my career, I have learnt through experience. I started off completely from scratch. I had no experience of being on a film's set. I never visited my dad on sets when I was a child and I had no training in acting or dancing. I was not groomed for the profession. I was literally thrown into the deep end of the pool and was told to swim. That's how I learnt."

Sinha went on to talk about how experiences have steered her professional career arc. "Every experience for me is something to be cherished. Every person I have worked I have learnt a lot from, which has got me to a point that where Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) comes to me, he has the confidence in me to offer me a role like that of Fareedan, who is very very complex," Sinha said.

Sonakshi Sinha on doing versatile roles

Speaking about her journey as an actor, Sonakshi said: "I have been working for the past 14 years and I have done all sorts of roles. I started off with these commercial masala sort of films, where it was always about the 'hero, hero and hero', which I am not complaining about because it really gave me an audience and a wide reach."

Continuing on her career's trajectory, Sinha said: "It gave me the confidence to shoulder films on my own as soon as I started playing really strong female characters, which were different from what I was doing, whether it was in Akira, Noor or Dahaad. I consciously chose roles I had not played before, and that really pushed me and challenged me as an actor." She added: "So, when SLB sir came to me with Heeramandi, I was like 'Thank you for imagining me like this'. It is really an honour when a director envisions you in a way that nobody has ever thought of you as. So, that is something that every actor craves for."