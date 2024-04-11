Advertisement

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are all set to embrace parenthood with their first child. The couple is currently enjoying their time and relaxing in Italy as they recently jetted off for Sonam's 'babymoon.' From pool selfies to gorging on some delectable cuisines, both Sonam and Anand have been sharing pictures from their trip.

As Sonam enters her third trimester, Anand who cannot wait to begin his duties as a father penned a special heart-touching note for his pregnant wife. He shared random selfies from the trip where the Veere Di Wedding star was seen flaunting her radiant skin while Anand's goofy reaction just stole the hearts of his fans on social media.

Sonam Kapoor enters third trimester, Anand Ahuja pens heart-warming note

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018, and are expecting their first child together. Anand in his note shared excitement about beginning the 'next chapter' and wrote, "Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor, bestest preggers person ever." Sonam was the first one to react to the post with several heart-shaped emoticons.



Ever since the two have left for their holiday while taking a little time away from their busy lives, the duo has been documenting their vacay on Instagram. From videos of exploring different places to pictures of their romantic outings, fans have been drooling over the adorable couple. On Saturday, Sonam also shared a clip from poolside with Anand. She captioned it, “Under the Tuscan sun... with my world (emoji) (sic).”

The couple had announced the news about their first child in March 2022. The two had shared an identical post on Instagram that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you (sic)."

In May, Sonam and Anand celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. While extending his wishes to his wife, Anand had shared a bunch of pictures of the couple and wrote, "the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor… you inspire me every day. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal (sic)."

IMAGE: Instagram/AnandAhuja