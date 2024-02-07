Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 00:30 IST

Sonam Kapoor Shares Postpartum Weight Loss Update, Says '20 Kgs Down, 6 More To Go'

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her 20 kg post-pregnancy weight loss in a celebratory Instagram workout reel, inspiring others with her fitness journey.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor | Image:Sonam Kapoor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed son Vayu in August 2022, has been transparent about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a post-workout reel, celebrating her impressive 20 kg weight loss while emphasising her ongoing fitness commitment.

Sonam Kapoor makes remarkable 20 Kg post-pregnancy weight loss 

In a Wednesday Instagram Story, Sonam treated her followers to a post-workout mirror reel. Wearing a black athleisure co-ord, she captioned the video, "What a wow. 20 Kgs down..6 more to go." This candid revelation reflects Sonam's dedication to health and fitness following her pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor's makes remarkable 20 Kg post-pregnancy weight loss  I Image: Instagram: Sonam Kapoor

 

Earlier this month, Sonam shared a series of pictures from a recent photoshoot, accompanying them with insights into her self-care journey. Expressing gratitude for her body's resilience, she shared, "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care."

Sonam Kapoor's Christmas celebration

Sonam recently gave a glimpse into her Christmas celebration with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. The family-oriented affair featured heartwarming moments in front of the Christmas tree, highlighting the joy of celebrating such occasions with loved ones. Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu into their lives in August 2022, and his first birthday was marked with a private celebration attended by close family members.


In addition to her personal life, Sonam continues to pursue her professional endeavors. Her latest film, Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and released on Jio Cinema, showcases her versatility as an actor. As she balances her career and family life, Sonam Kapoor's journey serves as an inspiration for many navigating the realms of parenthood and personal well-being.

Sonam Kapoor's openness about her post-pregnancy journey not only resonates with mothers but also promotes a healthy and realistic approach to fitness and self-care, emphasizing the importance of consistency over crash measures.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 00:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World33 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News34 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News41 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement