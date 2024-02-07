Sonam Kapoor Shares Postpartum Weight Loss Update, Says '20 Kgs Down, 6 More To Go'

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed son Vayu in August 2022, has been transparent about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a post-workout reel, celebrating her impressive 20 kg weight loss while emphasising her ongoing fitness commitment.

In a Wednesday Instagram Story, Sonam treated her followers to a post-workout mirror reel. Wearing a black athleisure co-ord, she captioned the video, "What a wow. 20 Kgs down..6 more to go." This candid revelation reflects Sonam's dedication to health and fitness following her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Sonam shared a series of pictures from a recent photoshoot, accompanying them with insights into her self-care journey. Expressing gratitude for her body's resilience, she shared, "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care."

Sonam Kapoor's Christmas celebration

Sonam recently gave a glimpse into her Christmas celebration with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. The family-oriented affair featured heartwarming moments in front of the Christmas tree, highlighting the joy of celebrating such occasions with loved ones. Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu into their lives in August 2022, and his first birthday was marked with a private celebration attended by close family members.



In addition to her personal life, Sonam continues to pursue her professional endeavors. Her latest film, Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and released on Jio Cinema, showcases her versatility as an actor. As she balances her career and family life, Sonam Kapoor's journey serves as an inspiration for many navigating the realms of parenthood and personal well-being.

Sonam Kapoor's openness about her post-pregnancy journey not only resonates with mothers but also promotes a healthy and realistic approach to fitness and self-care, emphasizing the importance of consistency over crash measures.

