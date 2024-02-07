Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Sonam Kapoor Wears Her Mom Sunita Kapoor's 3-Decade-Old Ghar Chola Saree, Pens Thank You Note

Sonam Kapoor recently attended a wedding reception of her photographer friends Apeksha Maker and Acash Awchat in a ghar chola saree.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor in ghar chola saree | Image:Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor recently made the heads turn after attending a friend's wedding in a saree draped in Gujarati style. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of photos on her social media handle, revealing that she wore her mother Sunita Kapoor's three-decade-old outfit.

Sonam Kapoor wore her mom Sunita Kapoor's saree

Taking to Instagram, Sonam offered a closer glimpse of her wedding party look in which she can be seen wearing a Ghar Chola silk saree with a matching blouse. She accessorised her saree with statement Kundan jewellery. She sported nude dewy makeup with kohl-rimmer eyes and added a gajra to accentuate her look. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Wearing my mom’s 35-year-old ghar chola.. Thanks, mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet.”

She further asked the question "Do you know what a ghar chola is and the significance of it? and encouraged the followers to answer in the comment section.

Advertisement

Soon after she shared the post, her mother Sunita Kapoor dropped the heart emoticons and Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Love it!!!"

Sonam attended a wedding reception of her photographer friends Apeksha Maker and Acash Awchat.

Advertisement

Netizens react to Sonam Kapoor's post

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with their answers. A user explained the significance of ghar chola and wrote, "Ghar chola is gifted by the mother-in-law to the bride after her 3rd phera. This is a sign of acceptance and warm welcome untie the family." Another user explained the significance of the name, "It's the combination of two words GHAR +CHOLA . This is the Apparel given to bride from groom family as they welcome her to their  "GHAR" It is originated from GUJARAT khambhat." Others just lauded the beauty of the actress and called her "charming".  

Advertisement


Sonam was last seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked her return to acting after a maternity break.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement