Sonam Kapoor Wears Her Mom Sunita Kapoor's 3-Decade-Old Ghar Chola Saree, Pens Thank You Note

Sonam Kapoor recently made the heads turn after attending a friend's wedding in a saree draped in Gujarati style. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of photos on her social media handle, revealing that she wore her mother Sunita Kapoor's three-decade-old outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam offered a closer glimpse of her wedding party look in which she can be seen wearing a Ghar Chola silk saree with a matching blouse. She accessorised her saree with statement Kundan jewellery. She sported nude dewy makeup with kohl-rimmer eyes and added a gajra to accentuate her look. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Wearing my mom’s 35-year-old ghar chola.. Thanks, mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet.”

She further asked the question "Do you know what a ghar chola is and the significance of it? and encouraged the followers to answer in the comment section.

Soon after she shared the post, her mother Sunita Kapoor dropped the heart emoticons and Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Love it!!!"

Sonam attended a wedding reception of her photographer friends Apeksha Maker and Acash Awchat.

Netizens react to Sonam Kapoor's post

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with their answers. A user explained the significance of ghar chola and wrote, "Ghar chola is gifted by the mother-in-law to the bride after her 3rd phera. This is a sign of acceptance and warm welcome untie the family." Another user explained the significance of the name, "It's the combination of two words GHAR +CHOLA . This is the Apparel given to bride from groom family as they welcome her to their "GHAR" It is originated from GUJARAT khambhat." Others just lauded the beauty of the actress and called her "charming".

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked her return to acting after a maternity break.