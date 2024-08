Published 23:38 IST, August 8th 2024

Soni Razdan Rolls Up Car Window As Paps Click Raha's Pictures, Netizens Say, 'Kyo Pareshan Karte Ho'

Netizens get furious paparazzi for invading the privacy of Soni Razdan and her granddaughter Raha Kapoor as they step out in the city together.