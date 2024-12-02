Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani Name Their Daughter Shukar, Know What It Means

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall recently embraced parenthood after she gave birth to her first child last week. Sonnalli and her husband Ashesh L Sajnani welcomed their daughter and shared the news on social media. The couple have shared a glimpse and revealed the name of their daughter.

Sonnalli Seygall reveals her daughter’s name

The new parents Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their daughter. Along with the photo, the caption read, “Shukar A Sajnani | शुकर ए सजनानी…27.11.24…Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar—a name that embodies the gratitude we’ve carried in our hearts throughout our lives. She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us.”

“May she grow to always recognize the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar—our miracle of abundance”, the caption concluded. For the unversed, the meaning of Shukar in Arabic is gratitude, thankfulness, or acknowledgment. The term may also be used if the subject is God, in which case it takes the meaning of "divine responsiveness".

Celebrities including Sumona Chakravarti, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rohan Gandotra, Bharti Singh and Karan V Grover showcased love for the couple and daughter. Fans too showered blessings and one user wrote, “Congratulations to you both and Shukar”. Another user wrote, “Big, big congratulations”. “Many many congratulations, welcome little one”, wrote the third user.

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh L Sajnani relationship timeline

Sonnalli got married to her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7, 2023, in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by their families and close friends, including Kartik Aaryan, Mandira Bedi and Sunny Singh.

A file photo of Sonnalli Seygall flaunting her baby bump with husband Ashesh | ISource: Instagram