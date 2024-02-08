English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

It's controversial/ Sonu Sood Reacts To Viral Video Of Passenger Attacking Pilot For Delay In Flight

Sonu Sood took to his social media handle to address the growing concern of people attacking flight attendants after a video amid flight delays went viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sonu Sood recently took to his social media handle to address the viral video of a passenger attacking an IndiGo pilot. The assault occurred after the pilot announced a flight delay due to fog, highlighting the increasing challenges faced by airline staff. Sonu Sood also expressed his concern over the incident.

Sonu Sood expresses his concern over viral IndiGo incident

Sonu Sood took to his social media handle to address the growing concern of people attacking flight attendants and stated, "Soon self-defence training programs will become mandatory for airline staff if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!" The actor emphasised the need for passengers to be considerate towards the crew, particularly during unforeseen circumstances like flight delays.

In another post, Sood urged the public to show kindness to the airline crew, emphasising that delays are often beyond their control. "Be kind to the crew and airline staff. Delays don't happen because of them," he wrote, addressing the frustration that passengers may experience during unexpected situations.

Sonu Sood's post | Image: Instagram
Sonu Sood's post | Image: Instagram

 

Sonu Sood acknowledges uncontrollable factors

Highlighting the uncontrollable nature of certain situations, Sonu Sood stated, "We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone's control, and everyone deserves to be respected." The actor's words come as a reminder that external factors, such as weather conditions, can impact flight schedules.

The viral video captured a male passenger in a yellow hoodie physically assaulting the pilot after being informed of the flight delay. The passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, was promptly asked to deboard, and the pilot filed an FIR against him. An investigation is currently underway to address the assault.

This incident follows actor Radhika Apte's revelation of being stranded at Mumbai airport's aerobridge for several hours. Apte shared her experience, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of information provided by IndiGo staff regarding the delay and the measures taken to assist stranded passengers.
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

