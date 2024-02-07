Advertisement

Sonu Sood is the new victim of a deepfake. The Dabangg actor received a video of himself from one of his followers on social media awaring the actor about the incident. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handle to voice his concern about cybercrime and informed people that scamsters and fraudulent people are now using deepfake videos to con people.

Sonu Sood reacts to deep fake video of coning distressed family for money

Sonu Sood took to his X handle and uploaded the deep fake video to clear the air that the person featured in the video was not him. In the deep fake video call featuring Sood, the impersonator interacted with a family in need of funds for medical treatment, assuring them of financial assistance.

He wrote in the caption, “My film FATEH is inspired by real-life incidents involving Deep Fake and fake loan apps. This is the latest incident where someone tried to extract money from an unsuspecting family, by chatting with them through video call pretending to be Sonu Sood. Many innocent individuals fall into this trap. I request all of you to be vigilant if you receive such calls. #fateh.”

Soon after he shared the video, his fans flooded the comment section, thanking the actor for informing him about the scam and wishing him luck for his upcoming film Fateh. A user wrote, "Sir, mere pas unn logo ka no bhi hai and photo bhi jin hone apke naam se mere se paise mange." Another claimed, "Sir, the same happened to me."

All about Fateh

Interestingly, inspired by such events, the actor turned writer and director for his upcoming crime-thriller, Fateh. He wrote the story after over a year of research and interviews with victims, cybercrime police officers, and ethical hackers. In the film, he essays the role of a tech-savvy investigation agent who is on a mission to protect the country from cybercrimes.