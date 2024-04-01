Advertisement

Sridevi shared the screen with Mahesh Thakur in the television show Malini Iyer in 2004. Mahesh, in a new interview, recalled facing challenges with shooting for romantic scenes with the late actress. The actor looked back at the time when he had to shoot for a wedding night scene with Sridevi.

Mahesh Thakur recalls his working experience with Sridevi

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mahesh Thakur recalled shooting for a romantic scene with Sridevi for their television show Malini Iyer. He remembered how Sridevi made him feel comfortable during the shoot. He also praised her for her humility.

Mahesh Thakur and Sridevi in a scene from the show | Image: IMDb

Mahesh Thakur said, “Here I was getting to romance her. Since we had a lot of romantic scenes, we really gelled up well. Also with Satish ji at the helm, it was stressful for any actor to be performing there.” He added that Sridevi made him comfortable on the set and helped him overcome the nervousness he was facing.

Mahesh Thakur recalls Sridevi making him feel comfortable

In the same interview, Mahesh added, “I think the sense of comfort that Sridevi brought with her… it made things really easy. “ He recalled the dance legend Prabhudeva being present on the film shoot and being in awe of Sridevi. He remembered, “I remember Prabhudeva had been signed to shoot some initial dance scenes and he too was in awe of her. While we were petrified, she was as welcoming as ever.”

Mahesh Thakur and Sridevi in a scene from the show | Image: IMDb

Malini Iyer marked Sridevi’s return to the big screen after a brief hiatus. The series was directed by the late Satish Kaushik and was produced by Boney Kapoor. She then went on to star in Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish. Her last movie was Ravi Udyawa's Mom, while she made her final cameo appearance in Zero.