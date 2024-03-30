×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Srikanth Bolla Biopic: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Film Gets A New Title, Release Date

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie is based on the life of Srikant Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist who founded Bollant Industries.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajkummar Rao in and as Srikanth
Rajkummar Rao in and as Srikanth | Image:X
Rajkummar Rao's long-awaited biographical drama finally has a new release date. The makers of the film recently announced the new release date and title of the film based on industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film will also feature Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar alongside Rajkummar Rao.

What is the new title and release date of the Rajkummar Rao starrer biopic?

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film is based on the life of Srikant Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist who founded Bollant Industries. Recently, the makers of the film have announced that the biopic on industrialist Srikanth Bolla has been titled Srikanth and will hit the big screens on May 10, 2024, which will coincide with the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in theatres on September 15, 2023. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. Check out the first poster below.

 

Srikanth Bolla's biopic poster | Image: X

 

What more do we know about Srikanth Bolla?

SRI, written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit and filmed by Pratham Mehta, is a biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who refused to let his visual impairment prevent him from founding Bollant Industries. Srikanth was born to poor, uneducated parents in a small village in Arunachal Pradesh. Srikanth was born visually impaired and faced numerous challenges throughout his life. He had to fight his way through school, too.

After Class 10, Srikanth Bolla faced a significant challenge in fighting a lengthy legal battle with the state to pursue a science education. Having said that, Bolla always had bigger dreams, and he not only passed his secondary and senior secondary exams with flying colours, but he also became the first international blind student to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

