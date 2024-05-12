Srikanth Bolla Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Off To A Decent Start

Advertisement

Srikanth Bolla hit the big screens on May 10. The film is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and is based on the life of the eponymous industrialist. On its opening day, the biographical drama raked in a decent collection at the box office.

Srikanth Bolla crosses ₹1 crore on the first day of release

Srikanth Bolla opened to a decent ₹2.25 crore at the domestic box office, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The film has been attracting audiences to theatres and is expected to witness an upward trend in business in the coming weekend.

The film is running at a theatre occupancy of 11.56% in the morning shows, 10.11% in the afternoon and 10.88% in the evening shows. The film has opened to no competition from any other Hinid release this weekend. Previously released movies like Do Aur Do Pyaar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are still running in theatres, but do not pose as a deterrent to Srikanth Bolla.

Rajkummar Rao seeks divine blessings before Srikanth Bolla release

On May 9, Rajkummar Rao was spotted at a local temple in Mumbai. The actor offered prayers at the temple to seek blessings for the upcoming releases. Rao will be seen in two films back to back - Srikanth Bolla and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

After offering prayers, the 39-year-old actor posed for the paparazzi. The media personnel wished the actor luck for his upcoming movies to which he graciously replied with ‘thank you’. Rao donned a graphic t-shirt paired with beige pants.