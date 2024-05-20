Srikanth Bolla Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Rakes Over ₹25 Crore In 10 Days

Advertisement

Srikanth Bolla hit the big screen on May 10. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role as the eponymous industrialist. After a 10-day theatrical run, the film has raked in a decent collection at the box office.

Srikanth Bolla runs without competition during Lok Sabha elections

Srikanth Bolla was released amid the Lok Sabha elections giving the film a free run in theatres without any competition from other releases. The film opened to a decent ₹2.25 crore at the domestic box office, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The film has been attracting audiences to theatres and witnessed an upward trend in business in the coming weekend.

On the second Sunday of its release, May 19, the Rajkummar Rao starrer minted ₹4 crore. This has taken the film’s total to a decent ₹26.1 crore in the 10-day box office run, as per Sacanilk. The movie will continue to run without any competition until other releases like Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Rajkummar Rao on feeling pressure before film's release

In a recent conversation with IANS, Rajkummar Rao shared he does not particularly feel any pressure before a film release. The actor said, “I don’t get pressurised… I really want to push myself as an actor. I want to do work that is out of my comfort zone for myself.” The Trapped actor, however, asserted that there is some ‘responsibility’ in playing real-life characters. He said, “But there is a responsibility when you do work inspired by real life. But other than that I don’t like doing work under pressure because I don’t think I will be able to give my 100 per cent to it.”

Srikanth Bolla hit the big screen on May 10. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is scheduled to release on May 31 and will also feature Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Stree 2 in his pipeline.