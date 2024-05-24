Advertisement

Srikanth Bolla hit the big screen on May 10. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role as the eponymous industrialist. After a 14-day theatrical run, the film has raked in a decent collection at the box office.

Srikanth’s box office run

Srikanth is still holding strong at the box office after spending 2 weeks in the theatres. Based on the life of visually handicapped industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the movie made ₹2.25 crore on its opening day. The film had a dip in attendance on its first Monday, but it recovered well in the coming weeks and outperformed another Rao movie, Roohi, on its second Thursday.

As per Sacnilk's report, on Day 13 and Day 14, Srikanth made ₹1.2 crore and ₹1.4 crore respectively. With these profits, the total box office receipts came to ₹31.45 crore surpassing the earnings of Rao starrer Roohi, which on its second Thursday brought in ₹1 crore.

Rajkummar Rao on feeling pressure before the film's release

In a recent conversation with IANS, Rajkummar Rao shared he does not particularly feel any pressure before a film release. The actor said, “I don’t get pressurised… I really want to push myself as an actor. I want to do work that is out of my comfort zone for myself.” The Trapped actor, however, asserted that there is some ‘responsibility’ in playing real-life characters. He said, “But there is a responsibility when you do work inspired by real life. But other than that I don’t like doing work under pressure because I don’t think I will be able to give my 100 per cent to it.”

Srikanth Bolla hit the big screen on May 10. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is scheduled to release on May 31 and will also feature Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Stree 2 in his pipeline.