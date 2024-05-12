Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth hit the theatres on May 10 and witnessed a decent start at the box office. The biographical drama helmed by Tushar Hiranandani minted ₹2.25 crore on the first day, followed by a major spike in the daily collection. The movie is based on Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries.

Srikanth box office collection day 2

On the first Saturday, the movie minted ₹4 crore showing ₹2 crore growth, as per Sacnilk. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹6.25 crore. Srikanth had an overall 20.25 percent Hindi occupancy on the second day of the release. The maximum occupancy has been reported in regions - Chennai (45 percent) and Bengaluru (34 percent).

The movie highlights the struggles of Srikanth's life, from getting admission in a science stream, and how he built his empire to offering employment opportunities to specially-abled individuals. In the movie, Rajkummar plays the titular role of Srikanth, while it also stars Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar and Alaya F in key roles.

I didn't know if I would be able to do it: Rajkummar Rao about playing Srikanth

Ahead of the release of Srikanth, Rajkummar opened up about how he prepared for the role and how the movie pushed him out of his comfort zone. In an interview with PTI, the actor said, "I love challenges. And, something that scares me excites me even more. And 'Srikanth' did that to me. I've never played a visually impaired man before. I didn't know if I would be able to do it. But that's the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone. There was so much research that had to be done. Whenever I get an opportunity like that, I totally cherish it." It is the first time, the actor has starred in a biographical drama.