×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Srikanth First Look Motion Poster: Meet Rajkummar Rao As The Visually Impaired Industrialist

Rajkummar Rao shared a motion poster of Srikanth that shows the actor winning the race. In the film, he will play the role of an industrialist.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Srikanth
A poster of Srikanth. | Image:Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical drama Srikanth. On Friday, the actor shared a short clip, unveiling the first look of him from the movie. The film is based on the visually impaired Srikanth Bolla, an Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. He is the first international blind student in Management Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

First look of Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla unveiled

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar shared a motion poster that shows Srikanth (played by Rajkummar) winning the race. Sharing the post, he wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #SRIKANTH." For the unversed, the film was earlier titled SRI and a few days ago, the makers changed the title to Srikanth.

 

Announcing the new title, they shared a poster which read, “A remarkable journey that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled SRI, releasing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 10th May 2024.”

Advertisement

 

What else do we know about Srikanth?

Srikanth is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar, in pivotal roles. The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and provides employment to several people with disabilities. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The film will hit the theatres on May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

2 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

2 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

3 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

3 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

6 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

6 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

7 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

7 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

10 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

11 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

12 minutes ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

LS Polls 2024:

16 minutes ago
Engineering exports decline in November

India's exports EU

16 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

18 minutes ago
Nana patole

Nana Patole

21 minutes ago
Forex reserves

India’s forex reserves

22 minutes ago
Valerie Adams

Valerie at World 10K

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo