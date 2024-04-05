Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical drama Srikanth. On Friday, the actor shared a short clip, unveiling the first look of him from the movie. The film is based on the visually impaired Srikanth Bolla, an Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. He is the first international blind student in Management Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar shared a motion poster that shows Srikanth (played by Rajkummar) winning the race. Sharing the post, he wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #SRIKANTH." For the unversed, the film was earlier titled SRI and a few days ago, the makers changed the title to Srikanth.

Announcing the new title, they shared a poster which read, “A remarkable journey that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled SRI, releasing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 10th May 2024.”

What else do we know about Srikanth?

Srikanth is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar, in pivotal roles. The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and provides employment to several people with disabilities. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The film will hit the theatres on May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.