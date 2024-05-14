Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao-led Srikanth has been enjoying a great run at the box office. Owing to the positive word of mouth the movie registered almost 80 percent of growth in the daily collection. In the first weekend, the movie managed to earn ₹11.95 crore but witnessed a major downfall in the earning trend.

Srikanth box office collection day 4

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie opened at ₹2.25 crore and witnessed major growth on Saturday and Sunday by earning ₹4.2 crore and ₹5.25 crore, respectively. After enjoying the great run, the movie failed to pass the Monday test. On the first working day, the movie managed to earn ₹1.75 crore, as per Sacnilk. Adding the fourth-day collection, the total now stands at ₹13.45 crore. Srikanth had an overall 11.57 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday with a maximum reported in Hyderabad - 49.33 percent.

(A still from trailer | Image: Instagram)

Released on May 10, Srikanth has been jointly produced by Chalk and Cheese Films and T-Series Films. Apart from Rajkummar, the movie also starred Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar and Alaya F in key roles.

Advertisement

(A still from trailer | Image: Instagram)

I didn't know if I would be able to do it: Rajkummar Rao about playing Srikanth

The movie highlights the struggles of Srikanth's life, from getting admission to a science stream to how he built his empire. Ahead of the release of Srikanth, Rajkummar opened up about how he prepared for the role and how the movie pushed him out of his comfort zone. In an interview with PTI, the actor said, "I love challenges. And, something that scares me excites me even more. And 'Srikanth' did that to me. I've never played a visually impaired man before. I didn't know if I would be able to do it. But that's the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone. There was so much research that had to be done. Whenever I get an opportunity like that, I totally cherish it."