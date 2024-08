Published 13:16 IST, August 14th 2024

Stree 2: Advance Booking For Shraddha Starrer Heading Towards Top 5, Set To Surpass Animal

Stree 2 Advance Booking: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has surpassed Hrithik Roshan starrer War, which sold 41,000 tickets.