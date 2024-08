Published 18:34 IST, August 11th 2024

Stree 2 Box Office Day 1: Will Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Become Biggest Bollywood Opener Of 2024?

Stree 2 is expected to make a robust start at the box office. The film will clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.