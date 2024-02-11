Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Stree 2: Varun Dhawan's Recent Shoot Confirms His Cameo In Shraddha Kapoor Starrer

Varun Dhawan will reportedly make a cameo as Bhediya in the second instalment of Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror comedy universe - Stree.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun, Stree Cast
Varun, Stree Cast | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director Dinesh Vijan is gearing up to expand his cinematic universe with the highly anticipated sequel, Stree 2. Following the massive success of Stree back in 2018, Vijan's plans for a horror-comedy universe took flight with subsequent projects like Roohi and Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan to make a cameo in Stree 2?

The latest buzz surrounds Stree 2, which is set to feature a special crossover cameo by none other than Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. Sources close to the production revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Varun recently shot his guest appearance at a studio in Mumbai while setting the stage for an exciting crossover with his character from Bhediya.

 

"Bhediya is a character close to Varun Dhawan's heart, and his appearance in Stree 2 will pave the way for Bhediya 2," a source disclosed to the media portal. Varun who is known for his infectious energy, reportedly shared a delightful friendship with director Amar Kaushik on the sets of Stree 2 and even discussed plans for the upcoming sequel.

The crossover cameo isn't just a treat for fans; it's also a strategic move to interconnect storylines and lay the groundwork for future films in Vijan's horror-comedy universe. "Varun's two-day stint on the sets was filled with laughter and creative brainstorming, setting the tone for the next chapter in this cinematic journey," the source added.

What more do we know about Stree 2?

Stree 2 produced under the banner of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has a stellar ensemble cast featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel promises to deliver a blend of scares and laughs, with fresh surprises in store for audiences.

Shraddha Kapoor made a surprise cameo in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya song Thumkeshwari and had previously confirmed the sequel's arrival in a behind-the-scenes video. "It's so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon," she shared.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

