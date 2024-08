Published 23:54 IST, August 22nd 2024

Stree 2 Director Admits 'Never' Wanting To Start His Career With Horror Film: I Was Very Nervous

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, released on August 15. The film also features a cameo by Akshay.