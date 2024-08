Published 19:05 IST, August 22nd 2024

Stree 2 : Here's Truth About 'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan Charging ₹2 Crore For Cameo In Shraddha Starrer

Stree 2: Varun Dhawan is also a part of the Maddock horror-comedy franchise. The actor essays the lead role in the film Bhediya which was released in 2022.