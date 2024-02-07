Advertisement

Subash Ghai, who is well known for films like Taal, Pardes, Khal Nayak, and Ram Lakhan among others, recently recalled the difficulties he faced in making Simi Garewal sign his film Karz and convince her to play the role of Kaamini.

Why did Shubhash Ghai have a hard time persuading Simi Garewal?

In a recent interview with ANI, filmmaker Shubash Ghai shared many anecdotes from different aspects of his work. During the same conversation, he recalled the making of his film Karz and how it was a task for him to convince Simi Garewal to do the role of Kaamini.

He recalled pitching the story to Simi when she said, "Shubash this story is good but I cannot play the role because I would be shown like a vamp."

The filmmaker then recalled eating at her place for five nights and said, "I had to eat at her place for five nights. I had to do PR to convince her; this is what happened. I told her think over it as that role was very good. She said that n o, I would choose some other character. She did not have much work at that time but yet she had her convictions."

Assured her, would maintain your dignity: Ghai

The filmmaker further shared that he assured the actress that he would maintain her dignity in the film.

"I made her understand that I would maintain your dignity and told her that she should not worry; I had seen this character differently and even you suit this role," Ghai added.

Further sharing the details about how he managed to bring actors on board to play different characters in the 1980 film Karz, Ghai said, "When I was writing the script of Karz, Kaamini had an important role in it, who also has dignity. As a director-writer, it's a lot of hard work to write a character that has dignity and also has done murder."

He added, "She is a negative character but at the same time, she is ambitious. When we have to create a character, we have to do a lot of hard work, which is not seen on the screen. Characters are so distinctive. The characters of Tina Munim and Simi Garewal are different. And Karz is a music replay of the story; you replay the story through music."

Was Karz successful at the box office?

Despite having stars like Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, Simi Garewal, Pran, and Raj Kiran in important roles, the film on reincarnation didn't do well at the box office at release time. However, it did gain popularity over time.

Simi Garewal was the main antagonist in the film and the music of Karz became immensely popular, with the song Om Shanti Om being particularly iconic.