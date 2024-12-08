Subhash Ghai States 'Hectic Stint At IFFI' As Reason For His Hospitalisation, Says 'All Is Well Now'

Subhash Ghai was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday, December 7. It was said that he complained of speech difficulty and memory loss which led to his admission in ICU. However, later that day, his spokesperson clarified that the veteran director was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. The spokesperson also assured his fans that the director is "absolutely well". On Sunday, Subhash Ghai himself shared a health update on social media. It is his first social media appearance after a health scare.

Subhash Ghai revealed the reason behind his recent health scare

Taking to his X handle, Subhash Ghai dropped a post assuring fans that he is doing well and that the health scare was majorly caused by his hectic stint at the recently concluded 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. “I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI Goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see you soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you (sic)," he wrote.

The filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir, Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman was launched. The festival also saw the screening of his musical Taal.

Subhash Ghai's health update