Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 18:43 IST

Success of South industry not surprising, they've always made good films: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor says he is not surprised by the wave films from the south are creating in India as he believes the makers there always championed good storytelling

Press Trust Of India
Anil Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

 Actor Anil Kapoor says he is not surprised by the wave films from the south are creating across India as he believes the makers there always championed good movies and storytelling. Ever since filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster two-part series Baahubali (2015-2017), several south Indian films like Master, Pushpa, RRR and the recent KGF Chapter: 2 have worked wonders at the box office, particularly in the Hindi belt. 

Anil Kapoor on the success of south film industry

Anil, who made his debut as a leading man in 1980 with the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham and went on to star in 1983 Kannada drama Pallavi Anu Pallav which marked the debut of filmmaker Mani Ratnamsaid, said the south industry has always been an 'inspiration'. He said-

"The south industry has always made good films, which people have loved. From Ram aur Shyam to Ek Duje Ke Liye. They've always made fantastic films and will continue to do so. They have always been an inspiration. I began my career with south films. My first film as a leading man was a Telugu film, from where I learnt professionalism, dedication and discipline," he told reporters.

The 65-year-old actor said he not only featured in south Indian films but also headlined their Hindi adaptations, including Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai and Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. He further continued at the trailer launch of his latest Netflix film, Thar-

"South industry has always given good stories, films. This phase was, is and will go on. They do good work and I always look forward to (their) directors with great vision. I've always admired them. I don't get surprised. This (success) had to happen and may it continue forever."

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the Rajasthan-set revenge noir thriller features him as a local cop. Inspired by the Western Noir genre, Thar also stars his son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi and Mukti Mohan. Anil said to understand the world of Thar better, he watched all Western classics, including films of Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone and Coen brothers' No Country for Old Men.

"You can't call this a pure Western. This has got love, passion, violence, and suspense. This is a film of today. Our director and writers have tried to make it relatable to the younger generation. In some old Western films, people felt they didn't have that spark. But this has got today's feel. The young viewers will relate to it," he added. 

Set in the eighties, Thar features Harsh Varrdhan as Siddharth, an antique dealer who travels to a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. The film has been written by Chaudhary with dialogues penned by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Thar is set to release on May 6.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Advertisement

Published April 18th, 2022 at 18:43 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

25 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

32 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

5 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

5 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebi using AI for investigations: Official

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. KIUG 2023: Tejaswini bags DU’s first medal with 25m Sports Pistol gold

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: RCB off to a shaky start

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Operations unaffected by cyber incident: Motilal Oswal

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Sarfaraz stretches to an extraordinary extent to survive runout scare

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo